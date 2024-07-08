Japan warns against use of force to change status quo in Indo-Pacific

Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa prepares to depart after the signing of the reciprocal access agreement, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2024. (Reuters/Lisa Marie David)

MANILA — Japan reiterates the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and opposes “unilateral attempts to change status quo by force and coercion,” its foreign minister said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made the remarks in a joint press conference following a ‘2 plus 2’ meeting between foreign and defense ministers from Japan and the Philippines in Manila.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Ed Davies

