Japan warns against use of force to change status quo in Indo-Pacific

Japan reiterates the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and opposes “unilateral attempts to change status quo by force and coercion,” its foreign minister said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made the remarks in a joint press conference following a ‘2 plus 2’ meeting between foreign and defense ministers from Japan and the Philippines in Manila.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Ed Davies