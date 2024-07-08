Philippines, Japan to discuss East China Sea, South China Sea in ‘2 plus 2’ talks

The Philippines and Japan will discuss issues surrounding the East China Sea, South China Sea and Korean Peninsula during the ‘2 plus 2’ meeting between their foreign and defense ministers, Manila’s foreign affairs secretary said on Monday.

The Philippines and Japan boosted defense ties with the signing of a reciprocal access agreement on Monday.

