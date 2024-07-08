Japan says keen to deepen security ties with Philippines, US, Australia

Japan is keen to deepen security ties with the Philippines, the United States and Australia under trilateral and quadrilateral arrangements, its defense minister said on Monday.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara spoke in Manila during a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart after Japan and the Philippines signed a reciprocal access agreement for their defense forces.

READ: Philippines and Japan sign defense pact, with eyes on China | Philippines, Japan to sign landmark defense deal on Monday

Japan’s foreign and defense ministers are in Manila for talks with their Philippine counterparts in a “two-plus-two” format on Monday.

READ: Manalo says Japan supports Manila’s position on South China Sea

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair