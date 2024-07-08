Manalo says Japan supports Manila’s position on South China Sea

The Philippines foreign minister said on Monday that Japan supports Manila’s position on the South China Sea and is for promoting rules-based order.

Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart after the Philippines and Japan signed a reciprocal access agreement for their defense forces.

