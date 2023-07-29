12 finalists for PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival main competition unveiled

Twelve artists made it to the main competition of the PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival, a music program that aims to raise Philippine music to international standards.

These artists were trained in the Digicamp series, a two-month workshop-based training and songwriting class developed by two songwriting institutions, PhilPop and Himig Handog.

Here is the list of the 12 finalists who would showcase their respective songs in the upcoming competition:

Luzon

Bulacan: Rinz Ruiz – “Papahiram”

Laguna: Francis Contemplacion – “ATM”

Metro Manila

Tiara Cino – “Wag Paglaruan”

Kevin Yadao – “Ghostwriter”

Rob Angeles – “MHWG”

Geca Morales – “Langit Lupa”

Alvin Serrito – “Kurba”

Visayas

Bacolod: Shantel Lapatha – “Tulala”

Cebu: Relden Campanilla – “Dili Nalang”

Cebu: Jimmy Grajo – “Salamat (Nga Wala Na Ta)”

Bohol: Keith Quito – “Buhi”

Mindanao

Davao: Maric Gavino – “Taliwala”

The selection of the 12 finalists underwent a lengthy process comprising multiple judging rounds from a panel of Board Members, producers, key leaders, prominent songwriters, and decision-makers affiliated with PhilPop and Himig Handog.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo explained that one of the considerations for picking the top songs was based on quality in terms of songwriting and composition.

“It was important to us that the songs were up to the standard that were set by both PhilPop and Himig Handog. We also wanted to see how effective the fellows were in applying the lessons and insights that they’ve learned from the PhilPop Himig Handog DigiCamp. We wanted to challenge the fellows to break borders and push the boundaries of Filipino pop music,” Manalo said in a statement.

“Lastly, we also had to factor in the appeal and marketability of the entries since our goal was also for the top songs to appeal to a wide range of Filipino music listeners,” the creative director added.

PHILPOP executive director Dinah Remolacio expressed excitement over the upcoming festival, saying that it will not be just about the music itself.

“We’re excited with this batch of finalists from the PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival because it’s going to showcase how talented and brilliant Filipino Songwriters are. Fans of both PhilPop and Himig Handog can expect a diverse set of songs, not just in style but also in terms of representation and languages, among others,” Remolacio said.

“We also believe that longtime listeners of both organizations can also expect fresh tracks that have the potential to really grow the fanbase of Filipino Pop music. The songs of the Top 12 Finalists are a great representation of the current feel and the latest trends in Filipino Pop Music,” she expounded.

The PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival is an initiative of Himig Handog and PhilPop Music Foundation and is co-presented by Maynilad, Smart Communications, Inc., and TuneCore.