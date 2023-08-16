NHCP installs historical marker for San Fernando Cathedral

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has installed a historical marker in honor of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando in Pampanga province on Aug. 15.

Leading the unveiling ceremony were NHCP chairperson Dr. Emmanuel Calairo, Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of San Fernando and city officials.

The archdiocese said the marker represents the significant role the church served in the country’s history.

The cathedral served a crucial role as a station for revolutionary forces in 1898 during the Philippine Revolution against Spanish colonial rule.

Prior to its elevation as a cathedral, the church served as a parish dedicated to the Assumption of Our Lady.

“It is fitting that this honor coincides with the feast day celebration of Our Lady’s Assumption,” the archdiocese said.

Historical markers are installed by the NHCP in places that signify important events, persons, structures, and institutions in the Philippines’ national and local histories.

They are also installed to serve as a reminder of the nation’s rich cultural heritage and are intended to educate and inform the public about significant historical events.