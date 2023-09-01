PH distributor of Chinese auto apologizes to irate customers after complaints

The Philippine distributor of a Chinese automobile brand apologized to irate customers who raised concerns about their customer service and after-sales on social media.

Geely Philippines on Friday, September 1 addressed online posts of some Filipinos who recently shared their unpleasant experiences with the car brand.

“We humbly acknowledge that there were lapses in addressing the concerns regarding the handling of the vehicles, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this might have caused,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The automobile brand added that it has already “connected very closely with the customers involved” in the online complaints.

“We dedicate ourselves to ensure that every customer receives exceptional products and services,” Geely said.

“With transparency being paramount to us, we connected very closely with the customers involved, expressed our sincerest apologies, and through open communication and understanding while respecting their privacy, we were able to come to an amicable solution,” it continued.

Geely also said that its dedication to customers’ satisfaction is “unwavering and steadfast.”

“This episode has underscored our drive to elevate our services even further and to deliver the best experience possible for all our customers,” the car brand said.

It announced that it has opened a dedicated hotline email, where customers can send details involving their respective complaints and expect a response “within a maximum of two working days.”

Their emails must contain the following:

Name

Contact number

Geely model and variant

CS or plate number

Selling dealer

Servicing deal

Brief summary of concerns

The message must be sent to the email address: [email protected]

Geely assured the public that it is “steadfast” in its resolve to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The statement came after some Geely customers took to Facebook to share their experiences with the cars they have bought from the brand.

According to a report by Bilyonaryo, Facebook user Jolo Monton bought a Geely Emgrand Premium unit with a “brand new tag” from a Geely dealership in Laguna.

The report said that he later found out the car had “substantial scratches and paint jobs done despite the ‘brand new’ tag from the casa.”

Bilyonaryo also quoted some of Monton’s post in his now-unavailable post.

“More detailers inspected the unit and sure enough, they all agreed that it was without a doubt repainted due to pinholes, buffing marks, and compounds,” he reportedly wrote before.

The report also mentioned another Geely owner, James Afante, whose car would suddenly lose power. They said he had it repaired at a Geely casa and was told it would be working properly.

The car instead failed him.

“After 1 [one] week of that scenario, which is 4 [four] months ago, I experienced my car suddenly shutted [sic] in the middle of the road,” Afante wrote on social media, as quoted by the report.

“Next day, they told me that the fuel pump completely broke down already and even did burn the [harness] wires that [were] connected to it, which led to extra damages,” he added.

The report said that Afante took his car to a case for four months.

When he decided to visit it, he reportedly found that his “car had been left under direct sunlight with no maintenance, while the inside had been littered by junk food and drinks.”

Afante also claimed that the guard and the agent “focused talking to the walk-ins” even though he was already there as a customer and tried to complain.

“They prioritize sales, they don’t prioritize you anymore once you already had problems with their unit,” he wrote.

An editor of AutoIndustriya.com also published an “Editor’s Note” where he talked about the recent complaints involving the car brand.

He likewise shared some experiences of people in his circle.

“A friend of a friend of mine complained that the Geely dealer did not have collision parts on hand for his Okavango and that his car sat for months at a dealer. We don’t even have to go far: one of our staffers who drives an Azkarra was turned back by the dealer for an oil change because they didn’t have the original oil in stock,” Vince Pornelos wrote on Wednesday, August 30.

Geely Holding Corp. is one of the ten leading car manufacturers in China.