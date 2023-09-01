Review: ‘Gran Turismo’ brings an immersive racing experience to the big screen

“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” is as real as it gets.

First, the film emphasizes that it is based on the real-life story of Jann Madernborough, portrayed by Archie Madekwe. He is a “Gran Turismo” gamer who won several Nissan competitions to become a professional racecar driver.

As it is set against the backdrop of actual events centered on gaming and racing, one would think that it is a typical racing movie. But, the film is not only packed with adrenaline-fueled racing sequences. It also offers an inspiring and captivating narrative about a son and a father, a teenage boy’s aspirations and wish fulfillment, while also tackling the reality faced by racers and their teams.

The movie will resonate not just with car enthusiasts but also with casual viewers.

With this storytelling, the film puts the viewers into the shoes of the gamer-turned-racer. Its visuals that depict the iconic race tracks and cars as well as the addition of its realistic sounds of screeching tires and engine roars make it more immersive.

The technical elements incorporated by director Neill Blomkamp to make the high-speed action scenes more realistic without going “all-digital” were truly impressive.

When it comes to the actors, there’s no doubt that Madekwe is perfect to play the role of Mardenborough.

Madekwe has good chemistry with fellow actors Orlando Bloom and David Harbour. Harbour’s stood out with his endearing portrayal of Jack Salter, a former racer turned mechanic turned racing trainer. His angst, antic and emotions amplified and balanced the high-octane sequences.

What’s amiss in the film, however, is the inclusion of a love story that failed to provide more value to the already-packed screenplay.

Nevertheless, “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story left the cinema clapping as it successfully depicted the underdog tale of Mardenborough while still keeping it as entertaining as the real live driving simulator video game of PlayStation Studios, “Gran Turismo.” Not to mention that Mardernborough himself served as stunt double for Madekwe in those heart-racing moments.

The film is based on a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It is produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Dana Brunetti. The executive producers are Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Hall, Matthew Hirsch.

The cast is led by Harbour, Bloom, Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” opened in Philippine cinemas last August 30. It is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.