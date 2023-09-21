Festivities mark 50 years of La Naval de Manila as QC patroness

This year’s festivities for the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of La Naval de Manila will highlight the 50th anniversary since she was declared the patroness of Quezon City.

With the theme, “Mahal na Birhen ng La Naval: Pintakasi ng Sambayanang Kristiyano,” the La Naval festivities will start on Sept. 28 with the traditional enthronement of the canonically crowned Marian image.

Novenas will be held at Sto. Domingo Church every day from Sept. 29 to October 7 at 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, and 6 p.m.

Masses will also be held at 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 1.

On the actual feast day, Oct. 8, Masses will be celebrated at 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The grand procession of the image of La Naval will be held at 4 p.m.

The image of Santo Rosario was transferred to the present Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City on October 12, 1952, after her original shrine in Manila’s Intramuros district was destroyed by Japanese bombers on December 8, 1941.

In a resolution dated August 21, 1973, the QC government declared La Naval as patroness of the city.

To celebrate the occasion, a Mass was held on October 12 of the same year during the 34th founding anniversary celebration of the city.

Pope Paul VI confirmed the title through a decree issued by the Sacred Congregation for the Divine Worship on Aug. 26, 1974.