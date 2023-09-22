‘One Million Children Praying the Rosary’ campaign slated for October 18

The Catholic Pontifical and charity foundation, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), is once again inviting dioceses to join the annual prayer initiative “One Million Children Praying the Rosary.”

Announcing the event slated for October 18, ACN Philippines has specifically asked parishes, families, catechists, schools, and teachers “to pray together with our children for peace and unity in the world.”

“As a responsibility to the young, we are invited to help bring our children closer to Mother Mary, to our Spiritual Father, Joseph, and ultimately, to Jesus Christ,” said Fr. Jaime Marquez, ACN Philippines administrator.

The children’s rosary campaign was initiated in 2005 in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.



Since then, ACN has been conducting the campaign on a global scale. ACN started supporting the campaign in 2008 and took over its management in 2018.

Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, President of ACN International, emphasized the importance of children praying the rosary and urged Catholics to ensure that as many children as possible accept the invitation.

“Why? Because we have come to the belief that the Rosary is a God-given and necessary means that makes a decisive difference,” Piacenza said.

“We would like you to organize meetings in as many places as possible, involving children’s groups, schools, prayer groups, radio and television, digital platforms, social media … and even your own children and grandchildren,” he said.