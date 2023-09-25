How Watsons is rewarding Pinoys making healthy lifestyle choices

Would you commit to staying healthy if you’re being rewarded for it?

Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer believes it is the case.

Watsons Philippines on September 21 launched its “Live Well, Get Rewarded” campaign which aims to inspire Filipinos to make conscious choices regarding their overall wellness and health by incentivizing them.

The campaign rewards people who are able to follow healthy habits and make better lifestyle choices for themselves.

An example of this is buying one’s daily vitamins.

Jared de Guzman, Watsons Philippines’ customer director, said that when certain Pinoys purchase vitamins and supplements in any Watsons store for a minimum of P500, they can score a 5% discount.

This applies to Watsons Club members, who can also get access to the Watsons’ Comply and Save program.

Under this program, shoppers can get 30% off if they purchase 30 pieces of vitamins, supplements or maintenance medicines. They can also enjoy a 15% discount if they purchase 15 pieces of vitamins, supplements or maintenance medicines.

The initiative gives Watsons Club members affordable access to their daily health needs.

“Our goal here is to help our members afford their heatlh needs so that they could comply with taking their prescriptions and getting their vitamins daily,” De Guzman said at the campaign launch.

Apart from such an incentive, Watsons Club members also get to enjoy 10% discounts on Watsons brand products and up to 50% discounts on select products.

Moreover, they can also have exclusive discounts on the products and services of Watsons’ over 50 merchant partners like Hi-Precision Diagnostics, Ogawa, Microtel and Ideal Vision, among others.

“Thanks to our merchant partners, our members can live well and get rewarded. We got a good mix of health and wellness, food and beverage dining, travel and leisure and shopping partners to give our members a holistic and rewarding experience,” De Guzman said.

Watsons Club members additionally have the opportunity to join quarterly e-raffle promos which have prizes ranging from brand-new cars to vacation packages.

For a leveled-up experience, consumers can reach the Watsons Club Elite status which offers access to priority lanes, free

delivery of orders, invitations to special events and more shopping points earned.

For example, Elite members can get 10x points as a birthday treat, while regular members get 5x points.

“We hope that through the practice of rewarding our members, they can continue to make better lifestyle choices for themselves,” De Guzman said.

Watsons Club offers a free lifetime membership. Users can enjoy a welcome voucher worth P200 that can be used online and

in-store, plus 50 bonus points that are good as cash when they sign up.

They can sign up through this link to enjoy such perks.