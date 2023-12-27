Outlet, not company: Islander clarifies only Cebu outlet shutting doors

Renowned local slipper brand Islander said that it is not permanently shutting its operations following some online users’ confusion about the statement of a factory outlet.

The brand’s factory outlet in Minglanilla, Cebu on Tuesday announced that it will close its doors on Jan. 1, 2024.

“You still have few days left to avail the discounted price of our Final Sale,” it said on December 26.

“To all who worked with us, patronized us, shared with us, enjoyed with us, laughed and cried with us, persevered and believed in us, our friends, colleagues, families… Thank you, thank you so much!” the Islander Factory Outlet said.

The Islander Footwear Manufacturing Corp. (IFMC) also shared a statement wherein it said that the Islander Footwear Mfg (Manufacturing) Corp of Cebu “has stopped operations and shut down since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”

“Unfortunately, try as we might, compelled by factors we cannot control, we are forced to close and not to operate again,” it added.

“We only produced Islander and Spartan Sandals. We don’t and never marketed nor distributed them,” the IFMC said.

“Islander Sandals will still be available on the market, but will be produced and supplied by other entities not related or connected to us,” it continued.

“From all our workers, colleagues, suppliers, friends and families… Thank you to all that supported, loved and patronized us! PROUDLY CEBU!” the IFMC added.

Some online users, however, interpreted the posts as the company fully ending its operations in the country.

A number of Pinoys have started to share tribute posts and messages following the announcements, thinking that Islander will permanently close down.

This has prompted a Facebook page to ask someone if the brand will really cease its operations.

A Facebook user who works for Islander said that the company would continue to produce slippers, emphasizing that the post was only pertaining to a specific outlet.

The same message was later posted by Islander on its Facebook page.

“We are aware of the post that has been going around and we’d like to confirm that Islander Philippines will not close and will continue to produce high-quality slippers for the Filipinos,” it said on Wednesday.

“The recent post circulating is related to a specific outlet only and does not impact the overall Islander brand. You can still order your favorite styles at Footstep branches and department stores near you,” the slipper brand added.

It also said that its patrons can shop for its products on e-commerce platforms Shopee or Lazada.

“Kami po ay sa taos-pusong nagpapasalamat sa patuloy niyong suporta at pagmamahal!” Islander said.

Islander is a local slipper brand that has been selling durable footwear for several years.

It is known for its iconic thick soles and strap that make it especially ideal for outdoor activities like beach trips.