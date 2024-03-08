5-star rating for fifth year: How Okada Manila lives up to its ‘Manila’s Grand Icon’ title

Barely a decade into the Philippines, an expansive integrated resort once again made its mark in the hospitality industry by earning another Forbes 5-star rating for the fifth consecutive year.

Okada Manila, also referred to as “Manila’s Grand Icon,” was once again recognized by the Forbes Travel Guide as a five-star luxury hotel in its 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards.

The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila also earned its second consecutive 5-star rating this year, highlighting its focus on exceptional service and creating a tranquil oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Rob Scott, vice president of Hotel Operations at Okada Manila, said that the recognition reflects their team’s “relentless effort and dedication.”

“Securing our fifth consecutive 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide showcases our commitment to superior service and our continuous pursuit of elevating the stay for everyone who visits us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vikki Aquino, director of Spas, Recreation & Kids Club at Okada Manila, also reflected on the recognition of The Retreat Spa for the second year.

“We are thrilled to receive our second consecutive 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Spa and Wellness is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide, and its influence in our lives is personal and transformative,” she said.

“This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment in delivering exceptional care to the well-being of our guests, and most importantly, provide well-thought spa experiences through our internationally trained spa therapists,” Aquino added.

The recognitions affirm the hotel’s leadership in premiere luxury hospitality. It also strengthens its position as an ultimate destination for unmatched guest experiences with its sustained excellent service.

Since opening its doors in 2016, Okada Manila has become the country’s most expansive integrated resort, standing proudly in the heart of the Entertainment City gaming strip.

It is renowned for its world-class facilities and stellar service, combining the best of Japanese hospitality with the warmth of Filipino culture.

Okada Manila is home to 993 luxurious rooms, alongside the country’s largest gaming floor which features over 3,000 electronic gaming machines.

It additionally has dozens of high-end stores and boutiques, as well as a state-of-the-art dome nightclub.

The luxury hotel further sets itself apart with an exclusive indoor beach club and has one of the world’s most spectacular multicolor dancing water fountains.

What is the Forbes 5-star rating?

The Forbes 5-star rating is a highly coveted award in the hospitality industry.

The award-giving body, Forbes Travel Guide, is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises.

Its 2024 Star Awards reflect the shifting preferences of travelers, who are increasingly looking for destinations that are not only memorable but also rich in culture, cuisine, and unique activities, away from overcrowded spots.

When Forbes Travel Guide’s expert inspectors visit a property, they anonymously test it based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service.

Factors include the authentic guest experience, the hotel’s sustainability and luxury, evolution of guests’ well-being and curation of an experience.

For an authentic guest experience, visitors must feel that “their time was well spent” and that they are “feeling organically cared for in a way that was not scripted or overplanned.”

For a hotel’s sustainability and luxury, it is about the hotel meeting expert criteria in protecting the environment and supporting the well-being of employees, guests and the community without disrupting or removing the sense of luxury.

For the evolution of well-being, the property must take advantage of its surroundings and offer something new to try and allow for cultural immersion for the guests for authentic destination-centric itineraries.

Lastly, for the curation of experience, a hotel must deliver bespoke experiences that show they understand what guests want to achieve out of their travel for the latter to foster a deeper, long-term connection with the destination.