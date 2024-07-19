Bishops back ’10 million solar rooftops challenge

Philippines’ Catholic bishops are supporting a renewable energy campaign to install 10 million solar rooftops across the country.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) endorsed the “10 Million Solar Rooftop Challenge” in the hope of a clean energy-powered future.

This was announced by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president, after their recent plenary assembly in Cagayan de Oro City.

The ambitious and multisectoral project aims to install solar panels on household rooftops nationwide to reduce carbon emissions.

Caritas Philippines said the campaign “aligns with the Church’s mission to care for creation and promote sustainable development.

It said the initiative aligns with the goals of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ encyclical on the environment, which calls for swift action to protect the planet.

“We implore all Filipinos, especially parishes and church-based organizations, to actively participate in this challenge by investing in solar power and advocating for its benefits within their communities,” the national Caritas said.

As part of their commitment to the challenge, Caritas will install solar panels in remote areas without electricity so they can also benefit from renewable energy.

The Church’s social action and advocacy arm said it will also continue its transition to renewable energy to set an example and inspire others.

“Together, we can forge a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for all,” it added.