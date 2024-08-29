Reddit resolves outage that hit thousands of users

By
Tanay Dhumal via Reuters
-
August 29, 2024 - 9:09 AM
226
Reddit logo
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Social media platform Reddit RDDT.N said on Wednesday it has resolved an issue related to an update that led to an outage affecting thousands of users.

“Earlier today we shipped an update that unintentionally impacted platform stability. We deployed a fix and are back up and running,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Reddit is known for its forums, or “subreddits”, where communities discuss various topics. It primarily relies on advertising for its revenue.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed over 152,982 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 04:09 PM ET.

 —Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR