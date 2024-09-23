FEU boosts teaching development efforts

A private university in Manila has ramped up its efforts to enhance teaching practices and professional growth for educators through an engagement workshop launched last July.

The initiative, part of Far Eastern University’s (FEU) 400 Teachers Program, focuses on investing in programs and strategies to equip the next generation of Filipino educators with the skills needed for efficient teaching practices.

Over the next five years, the institution will train and enlist a total of 200 higher education teachers, 100 teaching assistants, 50 basic education teachers and 50 nursing teachers or clinical instructors.

“The need for more efficient teaching practice and professional teacher development take up a huge chunk of the Philippine education crisis conversation, as made evident in a 2023 World Bank report,” the university said.

"The need for more efficient teaching practice and professional teacher development take up a huge chunk of the Philippine education crisis conversation, as made evident in a 2023 World Bank report," the university said.

“By investing in our teachers’ professional development, we are not only enhancing the quality of education at FEU but also contributing to the broader educational landscape in the Philippines,” Maria Tinio, senior vice president for academic affairs, said.

Teachers joining the program will receive scholarships and participate in four 90-hour engagement sessions. These sessions focus on student-centered pedagogies, assessment in student-centered classrooms, critical thinking and advanced communication, and research-based teaching and learning.

Those will complete the program will be required to render a return service at the university as part of the scholarship agreement.

By welcoming these trained teachers into the workforce, FEU also aims to address the severe shortage of teaching staff in the country, as highlighted by the latest Program for International Student Assessment report.

Tinio added that the institution’s goal is to nurture teaching enhancement, which she described as the cornerstone of educational excellence.

“By offering professional development opportunities to teachers in underserved areas, we aim to bridge the gap in education quality and provide every teacher with the tools they need to succeed,” she said.

The program extends beyond the Manila campus, offering free workshops and continuing professional growth units to teachers in partner schools and communities in Batangas, Cavite, Cainta, Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga.

FEU was also chosen as the Commission on Higher Education’s partner for this year’s tri-regional National Symposium on Innovations in Teaching and Learning, focused on Industry 4.0 and Smart Nation initiatives.

The symposium envisions a smart nation by disseminating various teaching and learning strategies to higher education institutions throughout the Philippines.

Through these initiatives, the university sets a benchmark for educational institutions nationwide, positioning itself as a leader in shaping the future of education in the Philippines. It also strengthens Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) by increasing the number of qualified teaching professionals both within and beyond the university