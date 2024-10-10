What Pope Francis told Cardinal-elect David

A few days after being named a cardinal, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan got his first piece of advice from Pope Francis: ‘Don’t forget humor.’

David had a brief audience with the pope Wednesday before the start of a synod session at the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican.

A video and transcript of their conversation were posted on the Diocese of Kalookan’s Facebook page.

In Spanish, the bishop told the pope, “Santo Padre, I am the bishop from the Philippines… You’ve changed my life again!”

He then asked the pontiff why there was no advance notice “for something that is so serious.”

The pope replied, “This is the way things are.”

“Don’t take things too seriously, Pablo. Take it with a grain of humor, God’s humor, okay?” he added, and they both laughed heartily.

Looking at the 87-year-old’s eyes, David said, “I’m here for you— in whatever way I can be of help. Please give me your blessing.” The pope blessed him, and David embraced him after.

Pope Francis on Oct. 6 announced the creation of 21 new cardinals, including the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The ceremony to install the new appointees, known as a consistory, will be held on December 8.