Nun gets Mother Teresa award for service to indigenous peoples

A religious sister has been named this year’s recipient of the St. Teresa of Calcutta Award for her work with indigenous peoples in Cagayan province.

Sr. Minerva Caampued of the Franciscan Apostolic Sisters was recognized for nearly three decades of dedicated service to the Agta community in Sta. Ana town.

The AY Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, and the Manila Jaycees, which established the annual award in 1983, commended her for preserving the Agta’s heritage while providing education.

They also praised her leadership in promoting sustainable livelihoods for the Agta people.

Sr. Minerva’s commitment, the organizations noted, extends to environmental protection, healthcare, and feeding programs for the Agtas.

“She remains a shining example of compassion, inspiring hope, and transformation—elevating lives through selfless service,” they said.

“May her unwavering commitment to service inspire young people and leaders to follow her path, leading with compassion and making a meaningful difference in their communities,” they added.

Sr. Minerva received the award during a ceremony held on October 4.

As the nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Month, the nun said the recognition holds even greater meaning.

“I dedicate it to the Agta communities, who continue to face the challenges of defending their ancestral domain, asserting their rights, and preserving their rich cultural heritage amidst marginalization,” Sr. Minerva said.

“Their strength and resilience are a constant source of inspiration to me. This award is not mine alone, but a tribute to their unwavering spirit,” she said.

The St. Teresa of Calcutta Award honors the legacy of Mother Teresa, who was known for her charitable works and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.