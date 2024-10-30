Tombstones created with QR code for ‘priceless memories’ with departed

A lapidary service is making the most of technology for tombstone visits to be more memorable and fulfilling.

Manny Lapida Maker is creating “lapidas” or tombstones with scannable QR codes that generate images, videos, and a biography of people’s departed loved ones.

The QR code can be engraved on the tombstone with materials like stainless, brass, or acrylic, depending on the client’s preference.

The lapidary service said those interested may contact them at the mobile number 0917-585-6126 or by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Tombstones are markers that are placed over a grave. It usually contains the deceased person’s name, the birth and death dates, and an epitaph or a quote to remember the individual.