Factbox: Full list of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday for a ceremony that will take place on January 5.
Film
BEST DRAMA
— “The Brutalist”
— “A Complete Unknown”
— “Conclave”
— “Dune: Part Two”
— “Nickel Boys”
— “September 5”
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
— “Anora”
— “Challengers”
— “Emilia Pérez”
— “A Real Pain”
— “The Substance”
— “Wicked”
BEST MALE ACTOR, DRAMA
— Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
— Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
— Daniel Craig, “Queer”
— Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
— Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
— Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, DRAMA
— Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
— Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
— Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
— Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
— Fernanda Torres,“I’m Still Here”
— Kate Winslet, “Lee”
BEST MALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
— Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
— Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
— Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
— Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
— Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
— Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
— Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
— Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
— Karla Sofía Gascón,“Emilia Pérez”
— Mikey Madison,“Anora”
— Demi Moore, “The Substance”
— Zendaya,“Challengers”
BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR
— Yura Borisov, “Anora”
— Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
— Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
— Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
— Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
— Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”
BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR
— Selena Gomez,“Emilia Pérez”
— Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
— Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
— Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
— Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
— Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
BEST DIRECTOR
— Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
— Sean Baker, “Anora”
— Edward Berger, “Conclave”
— Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
— Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
— Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
— “Flow”
— “Inside Out 2”
— “Memoir of a Snail”
— “Moana 2”
— “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
— “The Wild Robot”
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM
— “All We Imagine As Light”
— “Emilia Perez”
— “The Girl with the Needle”
— “I’m Still Here”
— “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
— “Vermiglio”
BEST SCREENPLAY
— Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
— Sean Baker, “Anora”
— Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”
— Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
— Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
— Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
— Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”
— Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”
— Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”
— Clément Ducol, Camille, “Emilia Pérez”
— Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Challengers”
— Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
— “Beautiful That Way,” “The Last Showgirl”
— “Compress/Repress,” “Challengers”
— “El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”
— “Forbidden Road,” “Better Man”
— “Kiss The Sky,” “The Wild Robot”
— “Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez”
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
— “Alien: Romulus”
— “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
— “Deadpool & Wolverine”
— “Gladiator II”
— “Inside Out 2”
— “Twisters”
— “Wicked”
— “The Wild Robot”
Television
BEST DRAMA SERIES
— “The Day of the Jackal”
— “The Diplomat”
— “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
— “Shogun”
— “Slow Horses”
— “Squid Game”
BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
— “Abbott Elementary”
— “The Bear”
— “The Gentlemen”
— “Hacks”
— “Nobody Wants This”
— “Only Murders in the Building”
BEST MALE ACTOR, DRAMA
— Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
— Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
— Gary Oldman,“Slow Horses”
— Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
— Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
— Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, DRAMA
— Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
— Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
— Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
— Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
— Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
— Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR
— Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
— Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
— Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
— Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
— Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
— Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR
— Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
— Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
— Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
— Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
— Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
— Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
BEST MALE ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL
— Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
— Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
— Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
— Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
— Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
— Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL
— Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
— Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
— Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
— Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
— Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
— Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
— “Baby Reindeer”
— “Disclaimer”
— “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
— “The Penguin”
— “Ripley”
— “True Detective: Night Country”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
— Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
— Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
— Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
— Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
— Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
— Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
— Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer
— Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
— Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
— Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
— Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
— Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
— Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”
— Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”
—Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”
— Adam Sandler, “Love You”
— Ali Wong, “Single Lady”
— Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”
— Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Nick Zieminski