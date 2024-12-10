Factbox: Full list of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday for a ceremony that will take place on January 5.

Film

BEST DRAMA

— “The Brutalist”

— “A Complete Unknown”

— “Conclave”

— “Dune: Part Two”

— “Nickel Boys”

— “September 5”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

— “Anora”

— “Challengers”

— “Emilia Pérez”

— “A Real Pain”

— “The Substance”

— “Wicked”

BEST MALE ACTOR, DRAMA

— Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

— Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

— Daniel Craig, “Queer”

— Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

— Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

— Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, DRAMA

— Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

— Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

— Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

— Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

— Fernanda Torres,“I’m Still Here”

— Kate Winslet, “Lee”

BEST MALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

— Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

— Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

— Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

— Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

— Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

— Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

— Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

— Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

— Karla Sofía Gascón,“Emilia Pérez”

— Mikey Madison,“Anora”

— Demi Moore, “The Substance”

— Zendaya,“Challengers”

BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR

— Yura Borisov, “Anora”

— Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

— Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

— Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

— Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

— Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR

— Selena Gomez,“Emilia Pérez”

— Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

— Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

— Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

— Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

— Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

BEST DIRECTOR

— Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

— Sean Baker, “Anora”

— Edward Berger, “Conclave”

— Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

— Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

— Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

— “Flow”

— “Inside Out 2”

— “Memoir of a Snail”

— “Moana 2”

— “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

— “The Wild Robot”

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

— “All We Imagine As Light”

— “Emilia Perez”

— “The Girl with the Needle”

— “I’m Still Here”

— “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

— “Vermiglio”

BEST SCREENPLAY

— Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

— Sean Baker, “Anora”

— Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

— Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

— Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

— Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

— Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

— Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

— Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

— Clément Ducol, Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

— Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

— Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

— “Beautiful That Way,” “The Last Showgirl”

— “Compress/Repress,” “Challengers”

— “El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”

— “Forbidden Road,” “Better Man”

— “Kiss The Sky,” “The Wild Robot”

— “Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

— “Alien: Romulus”

— “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

— “Deadpool & Wolverine”

— “Gladiator II”

— “Inside Out 2”

— “Twisters”

— “Wicked”

— “The Wild Robot”

Television

BEST DRAMA SERIES

— “The Day of the Jackal”

— “The Diplomat”

— “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

— “Shogun”

— “Slow Horses”

— “Squid Game”

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

— “Abbott Elementary”

— “The Bear”

— “The Gentlemen”

— “Hacks”

— “Nobody Wants This”

— “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST MALE ACTOR, DRAMA

— Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

— Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

— Gary Oldman,“Slow Horses”

— Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

— Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

— Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, DRAMA

— Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

— Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

— Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

— Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

— Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

— Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR

— Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

— Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

— Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

— Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

— Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

— Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR

— Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

— Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

— Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

— Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

— Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

— Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

BEST MALE ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL

— Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

— Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

— Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

— Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

— Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

— Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL

— Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

— Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

— Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

— Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

— Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

— Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— “Baby Reindeer”

— “Disclaimer”

— “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

— “The Penguin”

— “Ripley”

— “True Detective: Night Country”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

— Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

— Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

— Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

— Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

— Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer

— Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

— Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

— Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

— Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

— Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

— Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

— Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

—Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

— Adam Sandler, “Love You”

— Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

— Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

— Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Nick Zieminski