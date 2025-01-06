‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ win top TV honors at Golden Globes

— “Shogun,” FX’s historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama television series trophy at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony and “Hacks,” known for its complex female stand-up comedian, claimed the best comedy win.

A tale of political machinations, “Shogun,” also won best female and male acting awards for first-time winners Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“Thank you for everyone that has been in my life. All of you have brought me here,” Sanada said following his win.

“For the young actors and creators in the world, believe in yourself and never give up,” he added.

