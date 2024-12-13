Concerns raised over new dress code for gov’t workers requiring Filipiniana, ASEAN attire

Concerns arose over the revised dress code for government workers, requiring Filipiniana and ASEAN-inspired attire to boost morale, professionalism and productivity.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC), the government’s central personnel agency, on November 29 released a memorandum requiring government officials and employees to don such attire on Mondays.

Under the CSC Memorandum Circular No. 16 (series of 2024), the employees must wear “ASEAN-inspired” attire every first Monday of the month, and “Filipiniana-inspired” attire every second to fourth Mondays of the month.

Meanwhile, they are asked to wear their agency-prescribed uniforms from Tuesday to Friday and on weekends, if they have work.

On days without uniforms, they are supposed to wear smart casual attire.

The memorandum defines “ASEAN-inspired” attire as “clothing influenced by the traditional clothing of ASEAN member-states, including the Philippines.”

On the other hand, a “Filipiniana-inspired” outfit refers to “clothing influenced by traditional Filipino clothing that embodies the rich culture, customs, and heritage of the Filipino people.”

“Filipiniana-inspired outfits include pantsuits, blazers, and dresses made from indigenous fabrics, adorned with intricate embroidery and unique details,” the CSC said.

The commission said that the revised dress code will apply to all government officials and employees, regardless of employment status and whether they are appointed or elected.

The guidelines failed to amuse some Filipinos, who saw them as a burden, particularly for those directly affected.

“You know what will definitely ‘boost employee morale, professionalism and productivity’ for government employees? Not these performative, lazy initiatives but meaningful benefits like quality but affordable healthcare,” an online user wrote.

“HAHAHAHAHA, SHUTA KAYO. ALAM NIYO BA KUNG GAANO KAMAHAL ANG FILIPINIANA. AT NAPAKA-SHORT NOTICE,” another Pinoy commented.

“Lol ‘boost employee morale’ how? Eh karagdagang gastos lang ‘yan, bibili pa sila ng wardrobe na ‘di masusuot anywhere else. Not to mention, ang inet-inet, wala namang dri-fit na Filipiniana attire. Mga pinaggagagawa [niyo] talaga,” another online user wrote.

“Where’s a study showing that wearing Filipiniana-inspired clothes on all working Mondays of December will boost employee morale?! Ease traffic congestion instead, ayun pa lang, boosted na morale ng lahat, lol!” a different Pinoy exclaimed.

Forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun also suggested that government workers would appreciate other initiatives instead.

“Will you provide clothing allowance? Better commute para bongga pa rin pagdating sa office? Boost productivity? All employees? Filipiniana scrub suits? WFH in Filipiniana rin? This will promote nationalism? There are other ways. Let’s start with those at the top,” she said.

Objectives

The CSC explained that the dress code serves as a guideline for government agencies in determining the appropriate attire for officials and employees, whether working onsite or under flexible arrangements.

It also aims to “address issues of gender discrimination in the workplace by allowing officials and employees to wear appropriate office attire that conforms to their sexual orientation and gender identity and/or expression.”

CSC likewise said the dress code intends to “enhance employee engagement leading to heightened employee morale and increased productivity.”

According to the memorandum, government workers will be given a yearly clothing allowance in the amount authorized by law, subject to existing guidelines.

The CSC is mandated to develop policies, standards and programs that promote morale, efficiency, integrity, responsiveness, progressiveness, and courtesy in the civil service.