Filipina virtual assistant shocked to see Zac Efron in client call

A virtual assistant shared her unexpected encounter with Hollywood star Zac Efron while on a video call with a client from the United States.

Facebook user Gilliane Azuro recalled a moment when the “High School Musical” star “randomly popped” into her client call and greeted her.

“I have a guest,” her client, digital marketing influencer Caleb Davidge, said to her.

Caleb is Zac’s close friend.

“This is Gilliane, my assistant from the Philippines. She’s the best,” Caleb said to the actor, introducing Gilliane.

The Filipina shared that Zac looked at her and exclaimed, “Hi, Gilliane! How are you?”

Gilliane shared that she felt a flurry of emotions, expressing it by writing emojis of a face-screaming-in-fear, hot face, cold face, exploding head, loudly crying face, heart-eyed face, starry-eyed face, sneezing face, and a face-with-peeking-eye.

“Literally have no idea what I said back, because na keratin na sowk (I was so shocked), except I remember I said, ‘Lemme take a pic (screenshot),’ and he did a peace sign,” Gilliane recounted.

“Caleb and Zac are besties, so casual,” she said.

The Pinay accompanied her post with her screenshot of the actor who appeared in her video call with Caleb.

Her post has earned 10,000 likes and reactions, 2,600 shares, and over 90 comments so far.

A virtual assistant is someone who provides remote support to businesses and professionals.

These include, but are not limited, setting appointments, making phone calls, doing office correspondence and paperwork, organizing digital files, managing schedules, typing spreadsheets and databases, maintaining emailing lists, and tech or hosting support for webinars.

Specialized tasks also include booking and arranging travels, customer support, formatting reports or presentation slides, bookkeeping, doing SEO research, creating and managing social media accounts, managing online stores, and event planning with onsite workers.

They can work anywhere as long as they have a stable internet connection.