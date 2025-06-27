‘Uso pa ang digicam’: Filipino YouTuber unearths old pic with Zac Efron in plane

A content creator posted a throwback of herself as a flight attendant posing for a photo with Hollywood actor Zac Efron, whom she described as having “beautiful eyes.”

YouTuber Laine Bernardo on Tuesday, June 24 posted a picture taken of her with the American celebrity on Sept. 26, 2012, inside an airplane meant for VIP or very important persons.

She was a flight attendant, while Zac appeared to be a passenger.

“Hollywood Actor ZAC EFRON, literal na malalaglag ang panty mo!” Laine exclaimed in a Facebook post that has reached 36,000 likes and reactions, 1,100 comments, and over 300 shares so far.

“Mas [mukha] pang babae sa’kin sa ganda ng mga mata [niya]. [Nagmukha] tuloy akong yaya sa tabi [niya],” she added with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Grabe, 13 years na pala ‘to! Uso pa ang digicam [digtal camera]! Haha, 90’s kids,” Laine said.

Around the period the picture was taken, Zac was already venturing into other dramatic roles following his breakthrough with Disney’s “High School Musical.”

At that time, he had already starred in other movies like “17 Again,” “Charlie St. Cloud,” and “New Year’s Eve,” among others.

Zac also went viral among Filipinos last February when a Pinay virtual assistant shared of encountering him during a video call from a client in the United States.

RELATED: Filipina virtual assistant shocked to see Zac Efron in client call

The Hollywood actor is set to star in an upcoming comedy film titled “Judgement Day” with Will Ferrell.

Reports indicate that Zac will play a convict recently released from prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage.