Korean fried chicken joint claps back at customer’s complaint, sparks laughter online

A popular Korean chicken joint got social media users laughing for its witty response to a complaint from a customer.

In a Facebook post, a customer ranted about the restaurant’s name, writing: “F*ck 24 Chicken and their bogus a*s name. They don’t have 24 flavors and they close at 8.”



24 Chicken reposted a screenshot of the complaint and humorously replied, “Yung ilaw [lang] po ang 24 hrs.” (Only the light is 24 hours.), which amused netizens.

In the comment section, the restaurant also responded, “Sorry, Dean To huhuhuhubells,” to which the original poster, Dean, replied, “Sorry na rin idol, labyu and [your] Snow Cheese kahit paano.”

Other social media users joined the fun, with one sharing their experience: “Sa’min hanggang 10 p.m., kahit nagliligpit na sila, basta may chicken pa at may customers, di pa nagka-cutoff. Pero pag wala na customers ng 10 p.m., mag-close na sila. Shawarawt sa mga staff sa Doña Soledad branch—mababait pati guard nila.”

Another online user joked about the restaurant’s name: “24 Chicken name does not mean dapat my meaning 24 na number. Malay mo gusto lang ng owner 24 kasi monthsary nila ‘yon ng jowa niya.”

24 Chicken, known for its Korean-style fried chicken, has branches in various parts of the country.