Cyclist hits tricycle after losing control of bike in curved path

A Filipino reminded motorists about safe maneuvering on curved roads after a cyclist lost control of his bicycle while traversing a bent path.

Automotive publication VISOR posted dashcam footage on Tuesday, March 4, submitted by Jess Bartolome Briones, showing a cyclist involved in an accident on the evening of March 3.

“Just wanted to share the accident I encountered,” the sender was quoted as saying by the publication.

“Hoping this could send a warning to everyone — including cyclists — to slow down on blind curves,” Briones added.

The footage showed a vehicle driving on a road at night as it follows a loaded tricycle.

At the 0:11 mark of the video, the vehicle with the dashcam begins to traverse a curved path going to the left.

At the 0:13 mark, a cyclist emerges from the opposite lane and appears to collide with the tricycle.

The cyclist falls from the impact as the tricycle drives away from the scene.

“Sinemplang lang ‘yan, ‘di ko binangga,” the driver inside the vehicle with the dashcam said as a passerby asked him what happened.

The driver speculated that the cyclist might be “drunk.”

A motorcycle rider then passes on the left side of the vehicle with the dashcam and appears to offer aid to the cyclist.

The post has earned 197,000 views, 2,800 likes and reactions, and over 800 comments so far, with some Filipinos sharing their experiences with some cyclists on the road.

“Hindi ‘yan lasing. Marami talaga ganyan mag-bike. Ginagaya [‘yung] sa ibang bansa.. ayan, baldog tuloy ang ulo. Naka fixie ata,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Mga biker, tatayo pa ‘yan at todohan ng padyak at iwasiwas ang manebela ng bike at sa mga highway pa ‘yan dumadaan. ‘Yan tuloy, nadulas ang unahang gulong,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Most likely, hindi ‘yan lasing. ‘Yan ‘yung mga nagpapasikat na fixies. Walang brakes. Nagsi-skid para umiwas. Maraming ganyan sa social media. May ma-content lang,” a different user said.

Others cited factors that made the situation risky.

“1. Naka-bike, ayaw gumilid, 2. Nag-overtake sa kurbada, 3. Walang helmet, walang ilaw. Buti na lang naka-preno agad ‘yung nag-upload at naka-dashcam siya, kundi, baka nadamay pa siya,” a Facebook user said.

Basic gear that a cyclist should wear before hitting the road includes a proper helmet and cycling shoes, or at least closed-toe footwear.

Similar to motorists, cyclists are expected to practice defensive riding at all times, especially on busy roads.

Such practices include slowing down when approaching curved paths and avoiding overtaking on these roads.