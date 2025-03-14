Boljoon Church’s long-lost pulpit panels back home at last

The early 19th-century pulpit panels that went missing four decades ago have finally returned to their original home at the historic Boljoon Church in Cebu province.

In a social media post, the Archdiocese of Cebu announced the arrival of the four wooden panels at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima on Friday morning, March 14.

“Welcome home, Boljoon pulpit panels,” the archdiocese wrote. “The four panels are joined with the one already housed at the parish.”

After months of discussions, the National Museum of the Philippines formally turned over the artifacts to the archdiocese during a ceremony at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral Museum on March 13.

The panels, which depict St. Augustine of Hippo, the founder of the Augustinian Order, had been in the museum’s care since early last year after being donated by private collectors.

Church leaders, led by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and outgoing Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones, the archbishop-designate of Jaro, received the panels.

Among those in attendance were National Museum Chairman Andoni Aboitiz, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, and Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia.

Palma described the panels as a “treasure” reflecting Cebu’s religious and cultural heritage.

“The panel is not just the panel; it’s so linked with the word of God,” he said. “In the pulpit, the Word of God becomes alive. Preaching makes His Word palpable and adaptable to life.”

According to the archdiocese, the panels will undergo carbon dating to determine their age.

A public viewing will be held at Boljoon Church from March 14-18, followed by their formal installation at the pulpit on March 19-20.

Palma will officiate a Thanksgiving Mass on March 21, followed by the blessing of the panels.