Spotted: Dashcam catches tricycle passing expressway in Batangas

A motorist questioned why a tricycle was able to traverse the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road or STAR Tollway despite being prohibited on expressways.

Facebook page “Parkeserye 2.0,” an online community that posts reader-submitted situations showing “road indiscipline or improper parking habits,” posted a dashcam footage recorded on the morning of Sunday, March 16.

The sender submitted the clip with the following text: “Happened (on) Star Tollway just right after Ibaan exit, paano kaya [siya] nakapasok sa expressway.”

It was accompanied by a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

The video showed the dashcam-equipped four-wheeled vehicle traversing the expressway, reportedly after the exit to Ibaan town in Batangas.

The vehicle then overtakes another vehicle on the right side of the road, which was revealed as a tricycle.

A closer view can be spotted by the 0:06-timestamp of the video.

“Tricycle. Asa expressway,” a female passenger can be heard saying as the four-wheeled vehicle overtakes it.

Another male individual laughs in the background, stunned at the situation.

Some Pinoys speculated there was no “lookout” at that time, hence the tricycle was able to enter the expressway.

“Naka-timing po siguro ng walang bantay,” a Facebook user said.

“Naka-tsempo siguro ng naka-angat ‘yung barrier,” another Pinoy commented.

“Baka may nakakabit na RFID. Kaya tumaas ‘yung sa toll gate HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA,” joked a different user, referring to the sticker attached at a vehicle used for electronic toll collection on expressways.

While the Department of Transportation allows three-wheelers with 600cc engines or bigger to enter tollways, those fitted with sidecars are still not allowed.

“Only those with symmetrical chassis layouts will be allowed to use the Limited Access Facilities,” the DOTr’s Administrative Order 2021-006 reads.

The STAR Tollway is a controlled-access toll expressway in Batangas that starts at the interchange with the Pan-Philippine Highway and the South Luzon Expressway in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

It runs southward, near Diversion Road, to Batangas City and passes through the cities and towns of Tanauan, Malvar, Lipa, San Jose, and Ibaan.