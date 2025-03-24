Duterte supporters in Australia deface national flag with eagle design, imprints

(Updated 4:53 p.m.) Some supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte in Australia defaced an image of the Philippine flag by placing a graphic of an eagle in its center.

An online user on X (formerly Twitter) posted pictures of a gathering of Filipinos with the caption:

“Melbourne for Duterte.”

Melbourne is a city in Australia.

The caption was accompanied by emojis of a fist bump — Duterte’s signature political pose — and the Philippine flag.

One of the photos caught the attention of some Filipinos, particularly a banner featuring an image of the Philippine flag with a green eagle head design in the center.

The banner also displayed the following text:

“WE STAND WITH FPRRD, BRING HIM HOME!”

“FROM AUSTRALIA, Wangaratta Community”

FPRRD stands for “Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.”

The former president is currently held at the International Criminal Court Detention Center in The Hague, Netherlands.

Duterte was arrested on a warrant issued by the ICC for the crimes against humanity of murder, related to his administration’s blood “War on Drugs” campaign that defined his presidency.

Official police figures report over 6,000 fatalities during the initiative, but human rights organizations believe the true toll could be as high as 30,000.

Meanwhile, an online user in the replies alerted authorities about the defaced national flag.

“Mga panatikong DDS [Diehard Duterte Supporter] sa Melbourne, binalahura at nilapastangan ang bandila ng Pilipinas,” the online user wrote.

“Calling the attention of the Philippine Embassy in Australia to immediately revoke the Philippine Passport or these traitors,” the X user added.

Mga panatikong DDS sa Melbourne binalahura at nilapastangan ang bandila ng Pilipinas. Calling the attention of the Philippine Embassy in Australia to immediately revoke the Philippine Passport or these traitors. pic.twitter.com/lNqAS6Yeqs — Bruja Mariko-dono (@BrujaDelDemonio) March 23, 2025

Republic Act 8941, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, states that the national flag must not be used as a backdrop for an image. Words and imprints must not be added to its image either.

The law specifically prohibits “mutilating, defacing, trampling on, casting contempt upon, or committing any act that dishonors or ridicules the National Flag or its surface.”

The law also prohibits “adding any word, figure, mark, picture, design, drawing, advertisement, or imprint of any nature on the National Flag.”

Penalties for violations include a minimum fine of P5,000 and a maximum of P20,000, and/or a jail sentence of up to one year.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines reiterated these prohibitions in a Facebook post.

Last February, the NHCP also issued reminders regarding the use of the national flag in political campaigns for the 2025 midterm elections.

ALSO READ: ‘Huwag lumabag sa batas’: History commission reminds 2025 bets of flag code