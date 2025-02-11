‘Huwag lumabag sa batas’: History commission reminds 2025 bets of flag code

As the campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections kicks off, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines reminded candidates against using the national flag for their promotional materials.

The agency on Tuesday, February 11 reminded the public of the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines which prescribes the proper use of the national flag, anthem, and other symbols.

“Paalala para sa responsableng pangangampanya, huwag gamitin ang Pambansang Watawat ng Pilipinas bilang bahagi ng inyong campaign ads and materials,” the NHCP said as the campaign period for national bets begin on Tuesday.

“Bigyan natin ng respeto at pagpapahalaga ang ating watawat dahil ito ang simbolo ng ating pagka-Pilipino,” it added.

“Laging tandaan, ang panata ng bawat Pilipino ay dapat #TapatSaWatawat,” the agency further said.

It accompanied its post with sample illustrations of how campaign materials can violate the law.

This included using the national flag as backdrop of a candidate’s image, as part of a costume or uniform, as part of creative texts, and adding words or imprints on its image.

The NHCP said the public can report violations to the Flag and Heraldic Code through their email at [email protected].

The campaign period for national bets runs until May 10.

Those running for local positions, meanwhile, will begin campaigning by March 28.

The Commission on Elections said that there are a total of 18,320 elective positions for the midterm polls this year.

There are 12 seats for senators, 63 for party-list representatives, 254 seats for district representatives, 82 each for governors and vice governors, 149 each for city mayors and city vice mayors, and 1,493 each for municipal mayors and municipal vice mayors, among others.

Election day is on May 12.

Reports said this year’s midterm polls are considered a high-stakes power struggle and a preview of a likely battle between the camps of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 presidential race amid their fallout.