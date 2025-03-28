Alien abduction? Amusing signage discourages parking slot reservation

A shopping mall management’s sign against parking slot reservers drew the attention of Filipinos for featuring a design of a spaceship.

Facebook page “Parkeserye,” which features posts showing “road indiscipline” and “improper parking habits,” on Sunday, March 31 shared a signage reportedly spotted in a parking at SM City Fairview in Quezon City.

The neon green signage featured an image of a human who appeared to have been abducted by a spaceship hovering over it.

It is accompanied by a text that reads:

For safety reasons, standing on a parking slot to reserve is not allowed.

It was posted on “Parkeserye” with the caption: “Nice one, SM [grinning emoji] Kukunin ng alien ang tatayo sa slot, dito ‘yan sa SM Fairview.”

The post has earned 1,500 likes and reactions.

Last February, automotive publication VISOR uploaded a similar signage submitted by Jun Bajacan.

“May nangunguha na aliens sa SM mall parking. Pinag-iingat po ang lahat,” he wrote before.

A Facebook page also shared a similar signage on Thursday, March 20 and claimed it was spotted on SM City North Edsa.

The same signage was also reportedly seen in SM City Davao.

Parking reservers started appearing on social media last year, with some Facebook pages posting pictures and videos of people reserving parking slots in malls by standing in them.

The most infamous one was an incident in a cemetery at Las Piñas City in which two women figured in a confrontation because one of them stood in a parking slot and refused to move.

Such incidents have prompted Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan party-list) to file the “Mindful Parking Bill” in Congress, which prohibits any person from physically occupying a parking space and intending to obstruct a vehicle from parking within it.

The proposed measure also penalizes individuals doing such practice for at least P2,000.

Cendaña previously said that physically reserving parking slots “violates common courtesy and the basic principle that parking should be on a first-come, first-served basis.”

“It also endangers individuals who occupy spaces meant for motor vehicles,” he added.

Parking slots are generally on a first-come, first-served basis unless there are known rules or guidelines about parking reservations in the area.

It is common courtesy to give the parking slot to the car nearest to the slot and was the first to stop in front of or near it.

