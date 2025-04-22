Creative tributes: Pinoy artists remember Pope Francis through their works

Filipino artists created works of art in memory of Pope Francis to honor the beloved supreme pontiff who passed away on Easter Monday.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church died on April 21 at the age of 88 due to a cerebral stroke, followed by a coma, and subsequent irreversible cardiovascular arrest.

Prior to that, Francis spent 38 days in a hospital fighting double pneumonia.

He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday at the plaza of St. Peter’s Square, where he greeted crowds and blessed babies thrust to him.

Apart from lung infection, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said Francis had also suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

The pope’s death launched an outpouring of profound grief from the global community, including Filipinos who make up one of the largest Catholic communities in Asia.

Some Pinoys described him as “one of the best popes” the people had, while others cited his consistent attempts to make the Catholic Church more inclusive through his progressive leadership and approach to societal issues.

Other Filipinos paid tribute to the pontiff by sharing their talents to create works of art featuring the Roman Catholic leader.

Visual artist and animator Kevin Eric Raymundo, also known as “Tarantadong Kalbo,” shared a side profile illustration showing Francis with a peaceful expression.

Comic artist AJ Bacar, the artist behind “Sskait Comics,” also uploaded an illustration of Francis being greeted by Jesus Christ in heaven.

“Pope Francis was a kind and compassionate leader. The Filipino people loved him dearly. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

Painter Ernan Torrea Pillerva, who once aspired to become a priest, also shared portraits he had previously created of Francis and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

“I had the privilege of sending a portrait of Pope Francis to him through Cardinal Tagle. I also made a portrait of the Cardinal in 2013. I intended to be a priest as well, but Art is Energy,” he wrote on a Facebook group.

Former actor and artist Hero Angeles also reshared an artwork he made when the pope visited the Philippines in 2015.

“It was a memorable experience for me, my family and friends. It rained blessings and lifted many feet to a path of faith enlightenment,” he wrote before.

“Now, I’m sharing this small artwork that I made to thank God for all the blessings He gave me and for allowing the Pope to share and deliver His message to our country,” Hero added.

A deaf artist shared a pencil illustration of the pope that he spent two hours creating on canvas.

“[RIP], Pope Francis,” Dan Paul Gonzales wrote on a Facebook group.

Francis was also known for changing the face of the modern papacy by shunning pomp and privilege and consistently attempting to make the Catholic Church more inclusive.

Under his watch, the Vatican overhauled its constitution and allowed any baptised lay Catholic, including women, to head most departments in the Catholic Church’s central administration.

The pontiff also tirelessly promoted interfaith dialogue and peace in his travels, taking the side of the marginalized, such as migrants.

He was also known for changing the Catholic Church’s approach to the LGBTQ+ community, shifting the tone from indifference and condemnation to one that is more tolerant and welcoming.

— with reports from Reuters