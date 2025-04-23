Asian bishops mourn ‘monumental loss’ of Pope Francis

The Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) on Tuesday expressed “profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss” over the death of Pope Francis, hailing his life as one dedicated to “spreading the Gospel, championing the cause of the poor and of the marginalized, and calling the world to embrace compassion, justice and care for creation.”

In a letter to archbishops, bishops, priests, deacons, religious, catechists, and lay faithful across Asia, FABC President Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao described the pope’s passing as “an immeasurable loss to the entire Church.”

Ferrao, the archbishop of Goa and Daman, said the pontiff’s legacy as the successor of Peter, shepherding the Church from 2013 to 2025 — “will be forever cherished.”

“As the spiritual leader of Catholics, he guided the Church with wisdom, humility and an open heart, always seeking to promote fellowship and striving to bring people closer to God,” said Ferrao.

The FABC chief called on dioceses, parishes, religious communities and families across Asia to observe nine days of mourning and to offer special prayers and Masses for the repose of the pope’s soul.

Ferrao recalled Pope Francis’ call for environmental stewardship and outreach to the peripheries.

“His vision to transform the Church into a synodal community, one that listens, discerns, journeys together and embraces inclusivity, has left an indelible mark on the Church at all levels,” he said.

“His call to care for Mother Earth, through Laudato Si was highly appreciated and sparked a global movement,” he added.

Isao Cardinal Kikuchi, the Tokyo archbishop and FABC secretary general, also paid tribute to the pontiff.

“It is a great blow to the Church to lose such a strong pastor at this time when we are on the path to the Holy Year,” Kikuchi said in a social media post.

Kikuchi hosted the pope in Japan in November 2019, just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the globe.

“Pope Francis created me a Cardinal on December 7 last year. I did not expect Holy Father to go away so fast so that I had even heard clearly how I would be able to support Holy Father as a cardinal. I would like to continue to walk the path he had showed us, following his example, while finding the role he expects me to play,” Kikuchi wrote.