Batangas mom wins P200,000 playing ‘Scratch It Go Bananas’

A 52-year-old mother could not believe her luck after winning P200,000 from playing “Scratch It Go Bananas,” a scratch card lottery game.

Reports said Francesa Torres, a resident of Barangay San Felipe in Cuenca, Batangas, won the jackpot prize in the scratch card lottery game.

Scratch It said Torres is the fifth person to win the jackpot prize from the lotto outlet in Cuenca.

Mindanao Times reported that Torres bought a single random ticket without any grand strategy or significant spending.

The matriarch was ecstatic when the jackpot prize appeared before her eyes after she scratched the card.

“Masaya ako dahil nanalo ako sa Scratch It, sakto at inaayos pa ang aming bahay. May pangayos na kami,” she was quoted as saying.

“Ang aking napanalunan ay gagamitin ko sa pagpapa-ayos ng aming bahay at sa pag-aaral ng aking mga anak,” Torres added.

She said she continued playing the scratch card game even after her jackpot win.

“Hanggang ngayon ay naglalaro pa rin naman ako ng Scratch It,” she said.

Torres encouraged other players to keep trying their luck for a chance to win the P200,000 jackpot prize.

Although Scratch It first reported her story in January, another Facebook page shared her success on May 19, sparking renewed public interest.

“Pilipinas Today’s” post about her has earned viral status with 12,000 likes and reactions, 1,400 comments, and over 970 shares so far.

“Scratch It” is a lottery game by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, where players scratch off a designated play area on a ticket in hopes of revealing a winning symbol or pattern. If successful, the corresponding cash prize is paid out immediately.

The game comes in many variations, including “Scratch It Go Bananas,” which offers a jackpot prize of P200,000