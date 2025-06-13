‘Friday the 13th’ searches spike in Philippines amid mishaps, Israel’s strike

Search interest in “Friday the 13th” spiked in the Philippines on Friday, June 13, according to Google Trends. The day, after all, has long been associated with bad luck and superstition in Western culture.

Online, more superstitious Filipinos were quick to blame the day’s supposed bad luck for minor mishaps they encountered before noon.

“Friday the 13th pala kaya andaming nangyari sa’kin half of the day palang jusko,” tweeted one.

Others, meanwhile, are shrugging it off.

“Dedma sa Friday the 13th, araw-araw naman akong minamalas,” said one.

Google recorded the most “Friday the 13th” searches in the Philippines at past 7 a.m. when Filipinos were getting ready for their day. It has been the second most searched topic on the engine after the Air India crash as of midday.

Inauspicious for a strike

Elsewhere, social media users are pointing to Israel’s attack on Iran on an inauspicious day.

“Can’t get over the fact that Israel chose to attack Iran on Friday the 13th,” an X user wrote.

Early on Friday, Israel launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military targets, killing top Iranian commanders, according to Iranian media.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the operation would continue, while Tehran braced for retaliation.

Filipinos have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to and within Iraq, the Philippine embassy there said in a notice.