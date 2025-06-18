‘May huli ka?’: Here’s how to check NCAP violations online

Almost a month since the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) implemented the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) last May 26, the traffic authority launched a new website that allows vehicle owners to check their traffic violations under NCAP.

NCAP is a traffic enforcement initiative implemented by MMDA that utilizes CCTV cameras and other digital technologies to detect and document traffic violations without the need for direct interaction between traffic enforcers and motorists.

On Monday, June 16, the MMDA unveiled the “May Huli Ka 2.0” at the MMDA Communications and Command Center, MMDA Head Office in Pasig City. It is a web-based platform that enables vehicle owners to conveniently check for traffic violations by entering their plate or conduction sticker number and their motor vehicle (MV) file number.

MMDA chair Romando “Don” Artes said that in the previous version, vehicle owners verified their violations by entering their plate numbers, raising data privacy concerns. This prompted the need for a more secure and authenticated access.

“The inclusion of the MV file number is an added security and protection so that only the vehicle owners can securely check their violations under NCAP,” Artes said during the launch.

Here’s how vehicle owners can check NCAP violations:

Visit mayhulika.mmda.gov.ph

Simply enter your vehicle’s plate number or conduction number along with your MV File Number.

Click CHECK, and it will show whether you have an NCAP violation or not.

The “May Huli Ka” website also contains the steps to take if there is a violation, the payment process, where fines can be settled and how to contest or appeal the apprehensions.

Artes said the website will launch additional features to improve user convenience and enforcement efficiency in the future.

These include access to detailed violation information, including photo and video evidence, date and time, type of violation, corresponding fines, and settlement locations through the platform; real-time SMS and email notifications upon account creation for any new violations recorded; and ability for users with multiple vehicles or fleets to enroll all their registered units under a single account; online contest process and hearing schedules and online payment integration.

It will also launch a real-time notification system that includes SMS and email alerts, along with online access to violation details.

NCAP is implemented on major roads in Metro Manila, including EDSA, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, C-5, Ortigas Avenue, and Macapagal Boulevard.

— Rosette Adel