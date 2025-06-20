Invasion? Pinoys document moth sightings around Metro Manila

The sudden rise in moth sightings across various parts of the metro has caught the attention of Filipinos, with many taking to social media to share photos and stories of the unusual insect presence in their areas.

“Medyo nakaka-alarm ‘yung dami ng ganito lately, hahahahaha, sinong Sangre ang kukunin,” an online user joked in the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Thursday, June 19.

The post has earned 18,000 likes, 2,100 reposts, and over 350 replies, with some users sharing their own sightings.

— KAR VIC (@karvic_) June 19, 2025

“Sa One Ayala rin,” replied a user.

— Jeric (@jericlim__) June 19, 2025

“NEX Tower meron din,” said another user.

— lingling's property 🫶🏻 (@ur_gae_aunt) June 19, 2025

“Alarming na nga. Saw one outside Fitness First, SM Aura,” wrote a different Pinoy.

— ☻ (@siomairapperr) June 19, 2025

“In Makati, just the other day,” said another user.

— Trisha ☕ (@OwlExpress_) June 19, 2025

“We also have here in our office building,” shared a different Pinoy.

— G E N (@genblanchett) June 19, 2025

The sightings prompted a pop culture-oriented page to reference a common Filipino belief that moths symbolize the soul of a departed loved one.

A science communicator explained that the insect Filipinos are seeing is the tropical swallowtail moth (Lyssa zampa).

Edriel Lee said he came across a 2023 study that discussed the “mass emergence” of such moths in Singapore, another Southeast Asian nation.

“Their findings pointed to several possibilities. One key factor is the lack of available host plants. As food becomes scarce in forests, the moths may be forced to look elsewhere for places where their larvae can feed,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Dry spells can trigger population booms in insects. They may cause mass flowering, leaf renewal, and lowered plant defenses. Hence, an increase in population can be expected, benefiting the herbivorous Lyssa zampa caterpillars,” Lee added.

He said that dry spells “are becoming more frequent and prolonged due to global warming.”

“The appearance of these moths could be another sign of that, and we may begin to see more phenomena like this over time. So the next time we see a tropical swallowtail moth, I hope it prompts us to reflect on what we can do to help protect Mother Earth,” Lee said.

According to the 2023 study shared by Lee, the tropical swallowtail moth’s “seasonal peak” occurs between May and July.

The study added that the insect’s emergence in urban areas “is likely due to the moth’s attraction to bright city lights.”

Its researchers then mentioned dry spells and how it is related to the moth’s emergence.

“Dry spells have, in part, been observed to induce mass flowering events, which is true of 2005, 2010, and 2014,” they said, citing events in Singapore.

“Furthermore, studies by suggest that fresher green leaves are produced following the falling of older leaves during the dry season. Fresh green leaves are more nutritious for larvae, and hence their presence would provide an ideal environment for the reproduction of L. zampa,” the researchers added.

“The dry spells may thus have triggered the mass emergence of L. zampa,” they further said.