Cebu gas station attendant nearly loses 3 days’ salary after truck driver flees without paying

A fuel pump attendant in Cebu City nearly had to cover the cost of over P1,000 worth of fuel after a truck driver fled without paying.

Pump attendant Rosely Pangaligan, who works at a Petron gas station along B. Rodriguez Street in Cebu City, shared her experience with a truck driver who failed to pay P1,278.80 worth of fuel.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, according to The Freeman.

Pangaligan reported it, saying that the unpaid amount was nearly equivalent to three days’ worth of her salary.

She said she would have to shoulder the fuel cost herself if the driver did not return to pay.

The driver eventually returned to the gas station in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, to settle the bill after the incident gained media attention.

He explained to Pangaligan that a vehicular accident had delayed his return and payment for the fuel.

Fuel prices spiked this week amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Previous reports said it could disrupt trade flows in the Strait of Hormuz, a major trade route for global oil and gas shipping.

Fuel companies have implemented a two-phase increase this week to soften the dramatic increase in fuel prices per liter.

As of Wednesday, June 25, an industry expert said the public can expect a slight rollback in pump prices if the ceasefire between Israel and Iran holds and calms the situation in the Middle East.