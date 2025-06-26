San Pablo bakery under fire for blocking roadside with parked vehicles

A local bakery in San Pablo City, Laguna, was called out for parking its vehicles along the roadside, blocking space meant for other road users.

The Facebook page “Parkeserye,” which posts about road indiscipline and improper parking habits, uploaded a picture sent by a reader featuring at least four vehicles from Lola Choleng’s House of Breads.

“Shoutout kay Lola Choleng House of Bread ng San Pablo, Laguna, invest muna sa parking kung mag-ne-negosyo. Cause ka talaga ng traffic. Oo, ikaw nga!” the page said on Monday, June 23, quoting the reader.

The photo showed the sender inside a car on the road, with the bakery’s vehicles parked on the right side.

The post has garnered 2,600 likes and reactions, 115 shares, and over 380 comments, including those from locals who shared their own experiences.

“Normal na po ‘yan, ang kalahati ng kalsada eh, parking. Sa M. Basa St. nga po eh, kalahati parking,” a Facebook user commented, referring to another area in the city.

“Sa totoo lang, talagang araw-araw eh… parang kinanya na ang Balagtas sa dami ng kanyang rolling pandesal… pampasikip talaga,” another commented, referring to the Balagtas Boulevard where the main branch of the bakery is.

“May nag-voice out din,” another Pinoy said.

“Sa totoo lang. Magkabilang side [diyan] sa Balagtas, parking nila,” a different online user commented.

“Yes po, isa ang Choleng sa pampasikip ng trapik, Balagtas at Regidor. ‘Wag po manhid na, Choleng,” another Pinoy said.

Another Facebook user claimed that the vehicles could have been picking up stock “for delivery.”

“Baka nag-pi-pick up [ng] stock for delivery kaya sabay-sabay [nandiyan],” he commented.

In 2022, a bill was filed in the House of Representatives requiring aspiring motor vehicle owners in Metro Manila and other major cities to secure their own garage or parking space before purchasing a car.