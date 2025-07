BEIJING — Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group, announced the opening of its third data center in Malaysia on Tuesday and disclosed plans to launch a second data center in the Philippines in October, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The expansion ensures that Alibaba Cloud can meet the rising global demand for secure, resilient and scalable cloud services, the company said.

