Pope Leo XIV urges Filipino bishops to promote peace, uphold human dignity

ANDA, Bohol — Pope Leo XIV urged Filipino bishops to be bold in promoting peace and upholding human dignity, as the country’s episcopal conference gathers for its plenary assembly in Bohol province.

In his first message to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) since becoming pope in May, he offered “cordial greetings” to the bishops and expressed his prayers for the success of their assembly.

He encouraged them to draw strength from the current Jubilee year, calling it a time “to invite everyone to an intense experience of the love of God that awakens in hearts the sure hope of salvation in Christ.”

“Be courageous in supporting the cause of peace and in promoting the intrinsic dignity of all people,” read the message conveyed through Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The pontiff also expressed confidence that the local churches in the Philippines will continue to serve as “tangible signs of hope” for the nation.

The message was read to the assembly on Saturday, the first of the three-day meeting, by Archbishop Charles Brown, the apostolic nuncio to the Philippines.

The CBCP meeting, held twice a year in January and July, brings together bishops from across the country to reflect on pastoral priorities and address national issues from a Catholic perspective.

More than 80 bishops are gathered in Anda, a town under the Diocese of Talibon, for their 130th plenary assembly — the highest decision-making body of the CBCP.

The conference currently has 126 members, including 87 active bishops, 38 honorary or retired bishops, and three diocesan priest-administrators.

On Saturday, the bishops elected Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa and Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga as their next president and vice president, respectively.

The two will succeed Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan and Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of Pasig, whose second and final terms as president and vice president end in November.