‘Collab?’ Viewers surprised as ANC appears on GMA’s ‘TiktoClock’

A “collaboration?”

Viewers claimed that part of ANC was broadcast on GMA Network‘s “TiktoClock,” a variety game show.

ANC is ABS-CBN’s cable news network.

Clips of the incident were posted on social media as Filipinos wondered about the odd incident.

“Cable news channel ng ABS-CBN na ANC, natagpuang nangangapit-bahay sa Kapuso network?” an account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said on Friday, July 11.

In what appeared to be a cue for transition, the jingle of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board suddenly played, followed by a brief clip of ANC’s “Dateline Philippines.”

It featured a production staff fixing the chair that the news anchor would use in the program.

The view later transitioned to “TiktoClock’s” title card.

“Medyo mahaba-haba ‘yung blooper ses [sis], haha,” another account said.

Ses @ai_delasalas_ medyo mahaba haba yung blooper ses haha ANC umere sa GMA 🤣 https://t.co/wFqNTHfXXN pic.twitter.com/NbZ6nIhjhg — Kapusa Certified (@ALTGTVKapusa) July 11, 2025

The incident expectedly elicited several reactions from Filipinos.

“LAROOOO AHHSHQHSHAHHAHAHA what time ‘to HAHSHAHAHA,” an online user commented with crying emojis.

“Seryoso?? Sino nag-route, lagot IR [in real] hahaha,” another user wrote.

“Me collab na [rin], baka sila ang susunod sa Bahay ni Kuya, collab ng newscaster sa Bahay ni Kuya,” said a different Pinoy.

“Collab na din ba news channel? HAHAHAHA,” wrote another user.

ANC is a 24/7 English news channel under ABS-CBN.

Among its famous news anchors is Karmina Constantino.

RELATED: ‘I’m ok’: Karmina Constantino assures viewers after sudden exit on news program

Meanwhile, “TiktoClock” is a variety game show broadcast by GMA, another network.

It is a countdown variety show where “every minute counts,” featuring time-limited games, buzzer-beater performances and various interactive elements.