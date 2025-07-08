‘I’m ok’: Karmina Constantino assures viewers after sudden exit on news program

Broadcast journalist Karmina Constantino assured the public that she was alright following her abrupt disappearance in ANC‘s “Dateline Philippines” on Monday, July 7.

The news anchor caught viewers’ attention when she suddenly called for a commercial break just minutes into the midday news program, shortly after introducing herself.

This was noticed by online user Ralph Domingo, a writer and media critic, who posted a clip of the incident on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“HOPE YOU’RE OK,” he wrote as a caption.

“ANC anchor Karmina Constantino opened today’s edition of ‘Dateline Philippines’, only to announce a sudden commercial break a minute in. Stanley Palisada replaced her for the remainder of the newscast,” Domingo added.

“No word on why she left the show abruptly, but hope it’s nothing serious,” he said as a reply to his post.

Domingo’s post has earned 451,700 views, 3,000 likes, and over 180 reposts on the platform so far, with some viewers expressing their concerns through the comments.

“She sounded like she was heavily sighing. I hope she is okay,” an online user commented.

“Kamusta ka, maem @ConstantKC? We’re praying that everything’s okayyyy!” said a different user with heart hands emojis.

“[Parang] hinihingal siya,” another Pinoy noticed.

“Oh my God. Any update? Parang two weeks ago, nag-absent din siya sa program nila ni Tony Velasquez sa TeleRadyo. Hope she’s ok,” said a different user with a confused face emoji.

Later that day, Constantino updated viewers with a short post.

“Hi, all. Thanks for the concern and well wishes. I’m ok. Be back soon,” she wrote on Monday evening with a heart emoji.

Her post earned relieved and supportive comments from some viewers and supporters.

“Get well soon. We need more reasonable and honest voices in the public square. God bless always,” an online user wrote.

“Happy to hear that you are okay,” said another user.

“We need a principled [and] brave individual like you to speak for the people. Good to hear that you’ll be back soon. Thanks sa pagtindig!” commented a different user.

“Get well soon, Ms KC. My sister actually asked me earlier if you are OK, kasi nga, wala kayo sa Dateline Philippines,” said another Pinoy.

Constantino is known for her no-nonsense and frank comments, especially when interviewing personalities.

In 2022, some of her past interviewers resurfaced after she refuted a presidential bet’s insinuations that a rival bet had allegedly paid her.

