‘Makakaahon din tayo’: Ninong Ry shares message amid habagat flooding

Culinary content creator Ninong Ry shared photos of his home in Malabon City, currently submerged in floodwaters due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The photos showed his flooded kitchen and studio, where he films and edits his videos.

“Heto na naman tayo. Stay safe mga inaanak. Makakaahon din tayo. Laban lang,” he wrote on Facebook.



A day earlier, Ninong Ry urged his followers to stay safe amid continuous rain. He advised charging gadgets in case of power outages and avoiding unnecessary trips outside.

“Mga inaanak stay safe tayo sobrang taas ng baha at lakas ng ulan. Charge na kayo ng mga dapat i charge kasi usually nag bbrown out nag ganto. Iwasan nyo na din munang umalis ng bahay kung d naman masyadong kailangan,” he said.

The content creator also shared that, as a resident of flood-prone Malabon City, he has developed a “sense of acceptance” that some of his belongings may get damaged by floods.

“Ako, bilang tiga-Malabon, meron nang sense of acceptance mga bagay na masisira at mawawala tuwing gantong panahon,” the vlogger wrote.

“Tandaan natin na ang mga materyal na bagay ay maaari namang mapalitan pero ang buhay ay hindi na. Ingat tayo lahat! Gabayan tayo ng Panginoon,” he added.



Last year, Ninong Ry also posted flood updates from his home amid flooding caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

— Lea Devio, Rosette Adel

