‘Di pa released’: Pic of iPhone 17 cases being sold sparks buzz among Pinoys

A photo of a seller displaying iPhone 17 cases, before the phone’s even out, caught the attention of many Filipinos.

Social media accounts posted a photo of cases being sold with the following labels: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17.

The image also made its way to communities within Reddit, where some asked whether the cases were “legit.”

“Wala pa ‘yung cellphone, May case na? Wow, advance!” a user on the Meta-owned Threads platform wrote on July 19.

The photo was also shared by a gadget shop, with its post amassing 19,000 laughreactions, 1,100 shares and over 300 comments so far.

“‘Di pa nare-release ‘yung phone, pero may case na, hahahahahaha,” it said on Facebook.

Others speculated that the phone cases came from China, claiming the Asian giant manufactures them.

“Probably came from China. Maaga talaga nila makukuha ang design and even the mold, since they manufacture iPhones, lol,” a Reddit user commented.

“Just my [two] cents. Before Philippines, China made these first and shipped [them] to us. Phone case manufacturers are being given [a] prototype so they can mass produce it. So, we’re really not ahead. I think,” another Redditor said.

A user on Threads shared a link to a tech YouTuber in support of the theory.

“Because they already sent a model (like a sample model) for the companies that make cases. The design was already confirmed months ago. A tech YouTuber actually showed the sample they sent out for companies that make phone cases. Here is the video I’m talking about,” the user said, linking the video.

China is where many of the components of an Apple product — from glossy screens to battery packs — are made, sourced, and assembled into iPhones, iPads, or MacBooks.

Reports said that the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera has a horizontal camera bar “that spreads across the width of the phone.”

Currently, iPhone models have the classic square camera design that only takes up one side of the phone.

The iPhone 17 is expected to be released in September 2025.