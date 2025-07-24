Jeff Canoy shares update after Izzy Lee’s viral flood report mix-up

ABS-CBN Chief of Reporters Jeff Canoy shared an update with reporter Izzy Lee, who previously went viral for a gaffe during a live report on “TV Patrol Express.”

On Wednesday, July 23, Canoy posted a picture with Lee on his Facebook and captioned it with the following:

“Papakainin ko na ng dinner sa caf [cafeteria] itong si Izzy (smiling face emoji) And a serving of — we’re human and it happens to the best of us (smiling face emoji)”

The account of “TV Patrol,” ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast, also dedicated a post to Lee.

“Okay lang ‘yan, Izzy! Samahan ka namin sa caf,” it said in response to Lee’s explanation following her viral mix-up.

“Saludo po kami hindi lang sa aming Kapamilya reporters kundi sa lahat ng journalists, rescuers, at iba pang nagsisilbi sa panahon ng kalamidad,” the newscast continued.

Lee previously garnered attention for her live report on the flood situation along Taft Avenue in Manila on Monday, July 21.

Lee was delivering a live report to Canoy, who was anchoring from the newsroom for “TV Patrol Express,'” a newscast that provides a quick rundown of the day’s top stories.

“Ngayong umaga, pabugso-bugso ‘yung ulan dito sa Maynila kaya nakikita niyo naman ay medyo hanggang binti na ‘yung tuhod dito sa may habaan ng Taft Avenue, maging doon sa mga pangunahing kalsada dito sa lungsod,” she reported.

The journalist intended to say that the floodwaters were already knee-deep.

The moment caught the attention of Filipinos, with some sharing clips and screenshots of it on social media.

Lee later explained that she had not yet eaten or slept when she did the report, hence her mix-up.

She promised viewers that she would eat before reporting in the future.

