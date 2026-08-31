Las Piñas cafe speaks out on alleged harassment of staff

MANILA, Philippines — A cafe in Las Piñas City said it has “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior following reported incidents involving members of its staff.

R Bistro Cafe addressed the issue in a statement Sunday, Aug. 30, but did not disclose details of the reported incidents.

“At R Bistro Café, we are committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for everyone who walks through our doors, both our valued guests and dedicated staff,” it said in a statement on Sunday, August 30.

It stressed that the policy applies regardless of the gender of the person involved.

“We want to make it clear that R Bistro Café has zero tolerance for any form of sexual harassment or disrespectful conduct, regardless of whether it comes from a man, a woman, or a person of any gender. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” it stated.

The cafe added that management would act to protect employees if it becomes aware of inappropriate conduct by customers.

“Should we become aware of any guest engaging in sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct toward our staff, management will take the necessary action to protect our employees,” the business added.

“We kindly ask for everyone’s cooperation in helping us maintain R Bistro Café a safe space for all. Thank you for your understanding and continued patronage,” it concluded.

It also said in its caption that a “great dining experience starts with mutual respect.”

R Bistro Cafe is a food establishment in BF Resort Village in Las Piñas City that serves meals of Filipino, American, and Italian cuisine.