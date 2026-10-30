Teodoro says ASEAN does not share China’s view on defense forum

— The Philippine defense minister said on Thursday that ASEAN countries do not share the view of China’s defense ministry on the its participation in a regional defense forum, adding that no country has the right to characterize ASEAN processes.

How ASEAN countries are heard is for ASEAN to determine, and the important fact is China was able to articulate their position, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores: Writing by Nestor Corrales; Editing by Martin Petty