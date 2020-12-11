Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys surprise fans with collaborative track ‘Matches’

Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys just served music fans a collaboration we need this year.

On Friday, the two award-winning musical icons released the collaborative track Matches” via RCA Records that redefines modern pop.

The new song produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Michael Wise is featured on the new edition of Spears’ 2016 album “Glory.”

The rereleased album also carries recently released tracks songs “Swimming In The Stars” and “Mood Ring (By Demand).”

“Swimming In the Stars” was released last week along with the new limited edition deluxe vinyl of “Glory.”

Meanwhile, the Spears and BSB collaborative track matches was featured in various New Music Friday playlists across the globe, including the Philippines with its infectious and clubby beats.

It made it to the second spot on iTunes Philippines, while the deluxe edition of the album that it is part of has peaked at No. 1 a few hours after the track’s release.

The audio version of the track uploaded on YouTube on Friday has gained over 111,850 views, as of writing.

“Matches” is now available for streaming on all digital platforms worldwide via Sony Music. —Rosette Adel

