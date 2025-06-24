‘Binibigay pera’: Ryan Bang shares hilarious story of his first jeepney ride in the Philippines

Television personality Ryan Bang sparked laughter as he recounted a funny jeepney experience from his early years in the Philippines.

The Korean “It’s Showtime” host uploaded a new vlog on June 20, featuring a mukbang with fellow host Jhong Hilario in Bangkal, Makati.

Among the eateries they visited in the area were Walastik Pares ni Kabayan, Seven Mannah, and E. Li Bulalo Express.

At one point in the video, Ryan and Jhong, joined by Rovir Hilario, barangay captain in Bangkal, rode a jeepney to E. Li Bulalo Express.

Ryan then recalled his first jeepney experience from when he was still new to the Philippines.

“Dati, 2005. First day ko dito, 2005, October 20. First time, may inabot sa’king pera, nagulat ako. ‘O!’ ‘Yun pala… babayad,” Ryan shared.

“Kala ko… nagulat ako, binigay sa’kin… ang bait pala talaga ng mga Pilipino! Binibigay ang pera, ‘yun pala…” he added, gesturing to the custom of passing one’s fare along to the driver in jeepneys.

The moment was featured by Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital in a Facebook post.

It has so far garnered 10,000 reactions, 40 comments and 152 shares, with some Filipinos expressing their amusement in the comments section.

“Ayos [ka talaga],” a Facebook user commented with emojis of grinning and laughing faces.

“Hahaha binulsa niya siguro,” another quipped.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, Ryan naman eh!” a different Facebook user exclaimed with a laughing emoji.

In the Philippines, it is common for jeepney passengers to hand their fares to fellow riders, who then pass them to the driver or the designated fare collector, an informal system made necessary by the vehicle’s length.

Jeepneys are long public utility vehicles that can carry up to 20 passengers and remain the most popular mode of public transportation in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Ryan moved to the Philippines in 2005 after his parents separated. His mother sent him to live with a close friend of hers in Manila.

In 2010, Ryan joined “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash” after being encouraged by a classmate. He eventually finished as the season’s runner-up, next to the winner James Reid.

The Korean has since made a name for himself as one of the local entertainment industry’s most popular comedic hosts.